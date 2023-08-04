Google rolls out privacy tools to make it easier to remove personal information and explicit images from searches

No Comments
Google privacy protection shield

Google has announced the rollout of a series of new and updated privacy tools designed to give users greater control over the removal of information about themselves from search results. A new privacy dashboard will alert users if search results start to include their contact information.

As well as making it easier to request the removal of such personal data, Google is expanding its privacy protections to give people a way to remove personal, explicit images form search results. There are also expanded controls for limiting the appearance of other explicit images in searches.

See also:

Not all of the privacy tools that Google is talking about are completely new. Last year's Results about you tool, for instance, has been updated to make it easier than ever to request the removal of search results that contain your personal phone number, home address or email address. A more significant update, however, means that alerts will be sent out about new instances of personal data in search results.

Relatedly, Google has also updated its policies on personal explicit images. In a nutshell, the company is simplifying the process of requesting the removal of explicit images of yourself, even if you were the one to originally upload the constant.

Google explains:

We have long had policies that enable you to remove non-consensual explicit imagery from Search. Now, we’re building on these protections to enable people to remove from Search any of their personal, explicit images that they no longer wish to be visible in Search.

For example, if you created and uploaded explicit content to a website, then deleted it, you can request its removal from Search if it's being published elsewhere without approval. This policy doesn't apply to content you are currently commercializing. More broadly, whether it's for websites containing personal information, explicit imagery or any other removal requests, we've updated and simplified the forms you use to submit requests.

Google is also taking steps to protect users from inadvertently seeing explicit images in search results. By "explicit", Google means pornographic imagery, pictures depicting violence and more. The company is expanding its SafeSearch feature globally so that such images are blurred out in search results unless the option is manually disabled in settings.

More information is available here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Google rolls out privacy tools to make it easier to remove personal information and explicit images from searches

TP-Link launches Matter-certified Kasa KS205 and KS225 smart light switches

Supply chain worries drive adoption of SBOMs

Beware! Google AMP's use in phishing campaigns is on the rise

Rectify11: Windows 11 done right

Why'd you have to go and make PAM so complicated?

Google has moved downloads to the toolbar in Chrome -- but you can resist change if you want

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

14 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

14 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.