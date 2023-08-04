Winlator lets you play PC games on your Android phone for free -- here's how to get started

No Comments

It's pretty easy to get Android games playing on your PC -- you can either make use of the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11, or install a third-party emulator like Bluestacks.

Doing the reverse and playing PC games on your Android device is, naturally, a much harder proposition. However, a new emulator called Winlator means you get started playing your favorite PC games in a matter of minutes.

SEE ALSO: Rectify11: Windows 11 done right

Winlator is an Android app that lets you to run Windows (x86_64) games with Wine and Box86/Box64.

We've tried it, and it works surprisingly well -- for the most part. Naturally some games fail to run and others require tweaks to the resolution. If you don't have any luck, play around the settings and hopefully you'll be able to get your game up and running.

The app itself is much easier to set up than you might expect, although you will need to own the games you want to play as, understandably, it doesn't come with any. It defaults to the Downloads folder, so just drop the games you want to try into there.

To use Winlator, follow these steps:

  1. Download and install the APK from GitHub Releases
  2. Download the OBB file (main.1.com.winlator.obb) and put it into the directory /storage/emulated/0/Android/obb/com.winlator (create it if it doesn't exist)
  3. Launch the app and wait for the installation process to finish

Some games that do run well include Fallout 3, Deus Ex Human Revolution, Mass Effect 2, and Oblivion. You can watch the latter running in the video below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'The Unexpected Leader: Discovering the Leader Within You' (worth $17.00) for FREE

Avast launches free security training quiz for small businesses

Winlator lets you play PC games on your Android phone for free -- here's how to get started

Best Windows apps this week

How phishing scams have changed and how to protect against them [Q&A]

Microsoft is disabling TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 in Windows 11... and it will break some apps

Google rolls out privacy tools to make it easier to remove personal information and explicit images from searches

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

27 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

14 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

14 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

13 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.