Microsoft is working on a big UI facelift for PowerToys

No Comments
New PowerToys homepage dashboard

There can be few tech-heads out there -- particularly if they are readers of BetaNews -- that are not aware of PowerToys. This outrageously useful collection of Windows utilities has an avid following, and each new release is eagerly lapped up as new modules are added.

The latest project for the PowerToys team is to give the app a "new homepage experience". What this means in practice is an update to the app that introduces a central dashboard that provides an overview of which modules are currently enabled, also showing helpful information such as useful keyboard shortcuts for individual utilities.

See also:

The update has been in the works for a little while already with the head of PowerToys, Clint Rutkas, having first talked about it back in mid-June. Now the team is looking for feedback that could help steer the future direction of design and development.

In the screenshot of the proposed interface (which can be seen at the top of this article and is described as "very conceptual and quick-and-dirty") there is a reference to PowerToys v0.77. The most recently released version of the utilities collection is v0.72.0, and it's hard to say whether the more recent number should be taken as an indication of when it will get a public airing.

Writing about the proposed interface update on GitHub, Rutkas says:

PowerToys is an incubation system for testing new work. Some features are on by default, others off. Most of the time, we will default them to on. This, from time to time, leads to unexpected results when someone quickly invokes find my mouse or other utilities.

My proposal is to have a more upfront system in both first time run / upgrade as well as the 1st page in settings to show crisply,

1. if a utility is on

2. Invoke shortcut

3. Shortcut to the utility's settings

When new utilities come in, this line would also be added to the top of the upgraded dialog as well.

He took to X / Twitter to ask for feedback:

The homepage is something of an extension of the PowerToys system tray icon that can be used to quickly access various modules. As well as providing a way to enable and disable modules, where appropriate, the dashboard would also serve as a launchpad for utilities and a useful source of information about how to achieve different tasks.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Lexar launches CFexpress Type B SILVER Series and SILVER PRO SD high-speed flash memory cards

Kensington launches ergonomic Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs

Uncertainty and lack of preparedness holds back enterprise adoption of AI

Microsoft is working on a big UI facelift for PowerToys

From humble beginnings to tech giant: Microsoft's trailblazing journey

Security professionals see a passwordless future drawing closer

Employee microchipping could be commonplace by 2030

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

72 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

19 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

14 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

14 Comments

Microsoft to drop Mail and Calendar apps and force users to switch to Outlook for Windows

11 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.