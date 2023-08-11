Microsoft adds a hidden System Components section to Windows 11 Settings

No Comments
Windows 11 System Components

With the latest Canary build of Windows 11, Microsoft is at it again, hiding new features for anyone who knows where to look. In Windows 11 build 25926, it is a new section in the Settings app that has been secreted away.

Added with no announcement, and no mention in the release notes, a hidden System Components section in Settings can be enabled with the likes of ViVeTool or Microsoft’s own StagingTool. It provides a list of Windows 11's built-in apps and tools, and allows many to be uninstalled.

See also:

While clearly in the early stages of testing -- and this is something that goes some way to explaining why it has not yet been spoken about -- the System Components section makes a great deal of sense. By grouping together system apps and providing easy access to them, Microsoft is simplifying things for anyone looking to remove unwanted elements of Windows 11.

The move is in line with Microsoft's recent tweak to the Start menu that saw the arrival of a System label for shortcuts to built-in apps. Even more recently, the company also introduced a change in a similar vein to the Microsoft Store.

The hidden feature was discovered -- yet again -- by Phantom of Earth, who shared details of it on X / Twitter:

To use ViVeTool to unlock the feature, follow these steps:

  1. Start by downloading the ViVeTool utility from GitHub
  2. Extract the contents of the zip file to, for example, C:\ViVeTool
  3. Open the Command Prompt with administrator privileges
  4. Type cd C:\ViVeTool and press Enter (changing the path if necessary)
  5. Type vivetool /enable /id:44702824 and press Enter
  6. Restart Windows

If you prefer to use Microsoft's StagingTool, the command you need to use is:

./stagingtool.exe /enable 44702824

Image credit: Phantom of Earth

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Storage challenges in a world of high-volume, unstructured data [Q&A]

Microsoft adds a hidden System Components section to Windows 11 Settings

Turtle Beach brings Atom Mobile Game Controller to Apple iPhone

Transcend launches SSD910T Enterprise SSD

Windows 11 Build 23521 comes with Windows Copilot, taskbar and system tray improvements

V-COLOR launches high-performance DDR5 OC R-DIMM workstation memory

Over half of travel-themed spam emails are scams

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

61 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

28 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

19 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

14 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.