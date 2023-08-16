Microsoft rolls back KB5028244 update and issues advice following ClickOnce issues in Windows 10

Microsoft logo

Windows 10 users who installed the recent KB5028244 update have been experiencing issues with apps deployed with ClickOnce. The problems have seemingly been widespread as Microsoft has been forced to implement a Known Issue Rollback (KIR).

No details about the cause or scale of the issues have been revealed but KIRs are relatively rare, pointing to serious concerns. Microsoft has also issued some advice to those who have run into problems.

In the release notes for KB5028244 update, Microsoft lists the problem in the list of known issues by explaining: "After installing this update, apps that you used ClickOnce to deploy might begin to prompt for installation even when the ClickOnceapps are already installed and marked as 'trusted'".

These release notes have now been updated to include further information. Microsoft says:

This issue is resolved using Known Issue Rollback (KIR). Please note that it might take up to 24 hours for the resolution to propagate automatically to consumer devices and non-managed business devices. Restarting your Windows device might help the resolution apply to your device faster. For enterprise-managed devices that have installed an affected update and encountered this issue can be resolved by installing and configuring a special Group Policy. The special Group Policy can be found in Computer Configuration ->Administrative Templates -> <Group Policy name listed below>.

For information on deploying and configuring these special Group Policy, please see How to use Group Policy to deploy a Known Issue Rollback.

There is also a Group Policy downloads with Group Policy name:

Image credit: pio3 / depositphotos

