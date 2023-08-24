Get 'Transitioning to Java' (Worth $35.99) for FREE

This comprehensive guide will help non-Java developers already using different languages transition from their current language to all things Java.

The chapters are designed in a way that re-enforces a developer’s existing knowledge of object-oriented methodologies as they apply to Java.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Microsoft Word For Dummies' (worth $18) for FREE

This book has been divided into four sections, with each section touching upon different aspects that’ll enable your effective transition.

The first section helps you get to grips with the Java development environment and the Maven build tool for modern Java applications. In the second section, you’ll learn about Java language fundamentals, along with exploring object-oriented programming (OOP) methodologies and functional programming and discovering how to implement software design patterns in Java.

The third section shows you how to code in Java on different platforms and helps you get familiar with the challenges faced on these platforms. In the fourth section, you’ll find out how you can manage and package your Java code.

By the end of this Java programming book, you’ll have learned the core concepts of Java that’ll help you successfully transition from a different language to Java.

Transitioning to Java, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 30, so act fast.