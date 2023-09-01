Sabrent HB-6PNV is a 6-port USB-C hub with an M.2 SSD slot

USB-C has largely become the universal connector, merging power, data, and video into one. Sabrent, known for its reliable tech gear, has just released its new USB-C 6-Port Hub with an M.2 SSD Slot (HB-6PNV), a compelling offering that caters to both professional and power users.

The hub features an integrated USB-C cable, supporting data transfer speeds up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) and up to 90W bypass charging via power delivery (PD3.0). This means you can juice up your devices quickly while transferring files at blistering speeds.

Adding to that, there are three USB Type-A ports: two 5Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1) ports for your high-speed peripherals, and a 480Mbps (USB 2.0) port for your mouse, keyboard, or other legacy devices. An LED indicator simplifies the entire setup; plug it in, and you're good to go.

One unique feature is its built-in M.2 slot, capable of supporting both SATA and NVMe SSDs. This nifty addition offers up to 5Gbps of data transfer, letting you access your data with ease. The hub’s aluminum construction coupled with integrated thermal padding ensures that your SSD remains cool during prolonged use, adding an extra layer of reliability.

And it doesn't stop there. The hub offers an HDMI 2.0 port capable of mirror and extend display modes at 4K@60Hz. Ideal for gamers, graphic designers, or anyone in need of a dual-screen setup, this feature is compatible with any device supporting DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode)—that includes popular hardware like the Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally. For those wanting to bypass unreliable Wi-Fi, the hub includes a Gigabit Ethernet port for lightning-fast, stable internet connectivity.

As you can see, the Sabrent USB-C 6-Port Hub with M.2 SSD Slot (HB-6PNV) looks to be a versatile, all-in-one solution. Whether you're a business traveler, a gamer, or a digital artist, this hub is likely to meet all your data, power, and display needs in one sleek package. It can be purchased here now for around $85.

