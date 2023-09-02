Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

No Comments

Today is an exciting day in the world of Linux; Nitrux 3.0.0 has just been launched, and you can download an ISO here. This groundbreaking release screams innovation and forward-thinking, something that seems to have escaped Microsoft’s latest Windows 11.

Nitrux 3.0.0 comes with a robust set of improvements, from its use of Linux Kernel 6.4.12-2 (Liquorix) to an updated Firefox version 117.0. But let’s talk about the ‘Nitrux Update Tool System’ that even offers a rescue operation for backup redundancy. Imagine your update process gets interrupted; this feature allows you to restore the root partition from a Live session. This isn’t just an update; it’s a lifeline, something Windows 11’s update mechanism sorely lacks.

The thoughtful tweaks in Calamares settings reveal that Nitrux actually listens to its users. They’ve corrected deprecated kernel parameters and even made sure autologin is enabled upon installation. Windows 11, in contrast, seems to be increasingly restrictive, often requiring users to jump through hoops to make straightforward adjustments.

Oh boy, this is where Nitrux really shines. From AMD Microcode patches for Zen4 processors to Intel Microcode updates with mitigations for “Downfall,” Nitrux 3.0.0 provides a comprehensive hardware support package. In the Windows camp, we’re still dealing with arbitrary hardware requirements just to install Windows 11.

The folks at Nitrux have also made usability a priority. KWalletManager not only manages your passwords but integrates seamlessly with the KDE wallet. Even better, it unlocks automatically upon login! It’s like they actually care about your user experience, something that Windows 11 has repeatedly failed to prove.

Nitrux isn’t afraid to trim the fat. The developers have removed iBus-specific packages and the Maui Settings application, streamlining the user experience. Microsoft, are you listening? It’s okay to let go of obsolete features.

The launch of Nitrux 3.0.0 is not just another version update; it’s a statement. It shows what an operating system can be when it puts the user first, respects their hardware, and provides robust features that actually work. Microsoft could learn a lot from this. But will the company? Don’t hold your breath, folks.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Nitrux 3.0.0 raises the Linux bar while outshining Microsoft Windows 11

JBL PartyBox Ultimate will transform your house parties with immersive sound and lights

You can't win: Learning to live with security pessimism

Why organizations are taking the leap to backup as a service (BaaS)

Microsoft is dropping WordPad from Windows 10 and Windows 11

Microsoft reminds Windows 11 21H2 users of impending forced upgrades ahead of end of service

Sabrent HB-6PNV is a 6-port USB-C hub with an M.2 SSD slot

Most Commented Stories

MiracleOS is everything we want Windows 12 to be (and more)

81 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

78 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

43 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

18 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

16 Comments

Microsoft is bringing Windows 11's new backup tool to Windows 10

10 Comments

Rectify11: Windows 11 done right

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.