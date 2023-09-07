Get 'Learning Spring Boot 3.0 -- Third Edition' (worth $35.99) for FREE

Spring Boot 3 brings more than just the powerful ability to build secure web apps on top of a rock-solid database.

It delivers new options for testing, deployment, Docker support, and native images for GraalVM, along with ways to squeeze out more efficient usage of existing resources. This third edition of the bestseller starts off by helping you build a simple app, and then shows you how to secure, test, bundle, and deploy it to production.

Next, you’ll familiarize yourself with the ability to go "native" and release using GraalVM. As you advance, you’ll explore reactive programming and get a taste of scalable web controllers and data operations. The book goes into detail about GraalVM native images and deployment, teaching you how to secure your application using both routes and method-based rules and enabling you to apply the lessons you’ve learned to any problem.

If you want to gain a thorough understanding of building robust applications using the core functionality of Spring Boot, then this is the book for you.

By the end of this Spring Boot book, you’ll be able to build an entire suite of web applications using Spring Boot and deploy them to any platform you need.

Learning Spring Boot 3.0, from Packt, usually retails for $35.99 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on September 20, so act fast.