Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with aerospace-grade titanium design, advanced camera system and USB-C

Apple has unveiled its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, featuring a new design constructed from aerospace-grade titanium. This material, typically used in spacecraft, is both strong and lightweight, making these the lightest Pro models yet. The new design includes contoured edges and a customizable Action button, allowing users to personalize their iPhone experience.

The devices boast major camera upgrades, equivalent to seven professional lenses, including a more advanced 48MP Main camera system, improvements to Night mode and Smart HDR, and a new 5x Telephoto camera exclusively on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The A17 Pro chip also enhances gaming experiences and professional performance. The newly introduced USB-C connector, with USB 3 speeds, enables powerful workflows previously impossible on an iPhone.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, stated: "This is the most pro lineup we have ever created, with a state-of-the-art titanium design, the best iPhone camera system yet and the A17 Pro chip, which ushers in a new chapter of performance and games never before seen on iPhone."

Both models are available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes and feature a new refined brush texture, contoured edges, and the thinnest borders on an iPhone. The Pro lineup combines the strength of titanium with the toughest back glass in a smartphone and the industry-leading Ceramic Shield on the front.

The newly introduced Action button offers additional options for users to quickly access the camera or flashlight, activate Voice Memos, Focus modes, Translate, and accessibility features. A press-and-hold gesture ensures the new button launches the intended action.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are powered by the A17 Pro, which Apple says is the industry’s first 3-nanometer chip. This brings improvements to the entire chip, including the biggest GPU redesign in Apple’s history. The new CPU is up to 10 percent faster, and the Neural Engine is now up to 2x faster, powering features like autocorrect and Personal Voice in iOS 17.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available in four new finishes, including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 15, with availability beginning Friday, September 22. The iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and is available in available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. The iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199. Choose from 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Anyone who buys an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max will receive three free months of Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ with a new subscription.