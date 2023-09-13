Sony BRAVIA XR A95L Google TV offers PlayStation Remote Play gaming on QD-OLED 4K HDR display

Today, Sony Electronics Inc. shocked the gaming community with a major announcement. You see, the company revealed that the BRAVIA XR A95L QD-OLED 4K HDR Google TV will now support PlayStation Remote Play. A remarkable development, the BRAVIA XR A95L Series TV stands out as one of the pioneering Android TVs to leverage this innovative feature. This means players can remotely access their PS5 and PS4 games right from the comforts of this television.

The PlayStation Remote Play isn’t just a superficial add-on. It is a bridge for users to dive into their favorite PS5 and PS4 titles, no matter where their consoles might be stationed. What makes it even more compelling on the BRAVIA XR A95L Series TV is the fluidity it brings. Gamers can transition between their devices seamlessly, picking up their game from the exact point they paused. As long as there’s a stable high-speed internet connection and a device like the BRAVIA XR A95L on hand, players have the liberty to tap into the vast PlayStation universe from virtually any corner of the world.

Imagine this: Being miles away from your console, yet still having the power to indulge in your most-loved PS4 and PS5 titles. Sony’s BRAVIA XR A95L Series TV makes this dreamlike scenario a tangible reality. For instance, hotels could put this model of television in their rooms, allowing guests to access their PS5 back at home. So cool!

This TV isn’t just a conduit for exceptional gaming. It is, in itself, a technological masterpiece that promises users an unparalleled viewing and gaming experience. At its core is the mighty Cognitive Processor XR, which guarantees the most vibrant color palette you’ll ever witness. Complemented by the XR Triluminos Max, the QD-OLED screen delivers a picture quality that’s a staggering 200 percent brighter than offerings from competitors.

For those keen on getting their hands on this marvel, the A95L BRAVIA XR TV is available in sizes ranging from 55” (54.6” diag.) to a grand 77” (76.7” diag.). The pricing commences at a competitive $2,799.99. If this has piqued your interest, pre-orders are currently open at Amazon here.

