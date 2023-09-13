Western Digital launches WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 SSD for handheld PC gaming devices like Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally

Western Digital has rolled out a top-tier, high-functioning M.2 2230 SSD specifically tailored for handheld PC gaming devices under its WD_BLACK branding. Called “SN770M,” this NVMe SSD is very fast and offered in several capacities. Owners of Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and similar devices will want to check this drive out.

Designed in a compact M.2 2230 form-factor, the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD offers gamers an opportunity to increase their handheld gaming PC's internal storage, ensuring they carry their expansive game collection wherever they wander. The drive boasts a myriad of features, ranging from PCIe Gen 4.0, Western Digital's nCache 4.0 tech, to Microsoft's DirectStorage support, propelling game installations and level loads with an impressive speed of up to 5,150 MB/s.

A Gartner report recently shed light on the booming handheld gaming console industry, projecting it to surge to 14.8M by 2027. The meteoric rise in mobile gaming, coupled with the release of more AAA titles, underscores the dire need for innovative storage solutions.

Eric Spanneut, Western Digital's VP of client SSDs, points out the increasing game sizes, emphasizing, "The new WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD expands available storage up to 2TB and is meticulously crafted to match the high demands of games tailored for handheld gaming PCs."

Shawn Yen, ASUS's VP of gaming, vocalized his support, praising the compatibility with devices like ROG Ally. "The ROG Ally propels handheld gaming. With game sizes surpassing 150GB, the WD_BLACK SN770M ensures you play more without storage constraints."

Renato Fragale, senior director of product management at AMD, chipped in, emphasizing AMD's partnership with the new SSDs. "Together, we're evolving the handheld gaming realm, introducing powerful, portable, and reasonably priced systems."

As for availability and pricing for the WD_BLACK SN770M NVMe SSD, the 500GB variant is priced at $74.99, available from various popular retailers. The 1TB and 2TB are only available from either Western Digital's online store or Best Buy, priced at $109.99 and $219.99, respectively. Regardless of capacity, you get a respectable 5-year limited warranty from Western Digital.