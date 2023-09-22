Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The fourth Moment update for Windows 11 will be released alongside the non-security updates preview. This is not the Windows 11 version 23H2 feature update, which will be released later this year according to Microsoft.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

GlazeWM

GlazeWM, recently reviewed by Wayne here on Betanews, is a tiling window manager that brings Linux desktop environment customizations to Windows.

Windows comes with its own options, but these do not offer the same level of customization as those provided by GlazeVM.

Outlook for Windows

The new Outlook for Windows application is now officially available through the Microsoft Store. It will ship with next week's update for the Windows 11 operating system and also be included in the next feature update for the operating system.

The app will replace Mail and Calendar eventually on Windows, but not before 2025.

