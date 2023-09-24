BenQ unveils X3100i, X500i, and X300G 4K HDR gaming projectors

BenQ has expanded its range with the introduction of three new X Series projectors: the X3100i, X500i, and X300G. Designed for diverse gaming environments, these projectors boast various technical specifications to elevate the gaming experience.

All three models, the X3100i, X500i, and X300G, bring forth 4K HDR resolution, aiming to enhance visual clarity and detail for gamers. BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology is embedded in each projector, intended to offer vibrant contrasts and realistic shadows, making it a promising feature for gamers keen on detailed and immersive visuals.

In terms of brightness and color, the X3100i stands out with 3300 ANSI Lumens and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, making it potentially more suitable for environments with considerable ambient light. On the other hand, the X500i and X300G, with 2200 and 2000 ANSI Lumens respectively, along with 84% DCI-P3 and 95% Rec.709 coverage, might be more appropriate for darker gaming settings.

BenQ incorporates its CinematicSound technology across all three models. This audio technology, paired with diverse speaker setups, is designed to create a comprehensive 3D spatial audio environment, enhancing the auditory gaming experience. Moreover, the industry-leading response time touted by BenQ for these projectors could be an added advantage for gamers seeking swift and lag-free gaming experiences.

Connectivity and compatibility are also addressed with the inclusion of Google-certified Android TV and built-in Netflix in all three projectors. Additional support for eARC and S/PDIF ensures high-quality audio transmission to external sound systems, providing flexibility and varied options for users.

The installation features further add to the adaptability of these projectors. The X3100i offers vertical lens shift and 1.3X Zoom, the X500i comes with 2D keystone and 1.2X Zoom, and the X300G is equipped with motorized zoom, 2D keystone & picture rotation, and 1.2X Zoom. These specifications suggest an ease of installation and adjustment in diverse room sizes and setups.

BenQ shares detailed specifications below.

Model name X3100i X500i X300G Brightness 3300 ANSI Lumen 2200 ANSI Lumen 2000 ANSI Lumen Light Source LED LED LED Resolution 4K HDR 4K HDR 4K HDR DCI-P3 Coverage 100% DCI-P3 84% DCI-P3 /95% Rec.709 84% DCI-P3/95% Rec.709 Contrast 500,000:1 500,000:1 500,000:1 Throw Ratio 1.15 - 1.5(100" @8.2 ft/2.5 m) 0.69 - 0.83(100"@ 5 ft/1.44m) 0.69 - 0.83(100"@ 5 ft/1.44m) Installation Vertical Lens Shift 40~60%2D keystone1.3X Zoom 2D keystone1.2X Zoom Motorized Zoom2D keystone & Picture Rotation1.2X Zoom Speaker 5W treVolo Speaker x2 & Bongiovi IC 5W treVolo Speaker x 2 & MAXXAudio IC 8W treVolo Speaker x 2 with passive radiator Game Mode RPG/FPS/SPG/ RCG RPG/FPS/SPG RPG/FPS/SPG Built-in Android TV Google Certificated with Built-in Netflix Google Certificated with Built-in Netflix Google Certificated with Built-in Netflix Dimensions (WxHxD) 10.7 x 7.8 x10.2 inch272 x 197.1 x 259.4 mm (w/o adjustment feet) 14.1 x 4.6x9.6inch366 x 118 x 244 mm (w/o adjustment feet) 8.3 x 7 x 7.2Inch211 x 179.4 x 182 mm Weight 15.0 lbs / 6.8 kg 7.9 lbs / 3.6 kg 6.6 lbs / 3.0 kg Input lag 4K@60Hz: 16.67ms 1440p@120hz: 8.3ms 1080p@60Hz: 16.7ms 1080p@120Hz: 8.3ms (output is 1080p);1080p@240Hz: 4.2ms 4K@60Hz: 16.67ms 1440p@120hz: 8.3ms 1080p@60Hz: 16.7ms 1080p@120Hz: 8.3ms (output is 1080p);1080p@240Hz: 4.2ms 4K@60Hz: 16.67ms 1440p@120hz: 8.3ms 1080p@60Hz: 16.7ms 1080p@120Hz: 8.3ms (output is 1080p);1080p@240Hz: 4.2ms

For those considering a purchase, the X3100i is priced at $2,399, the X500i at $1,699, and the X300G at $1,799. Availability is slated for early November 2023 for the X3100i and X500i, and January 2024 for the X300G. You will eventually be able to buy them here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.