BenQ unveils X3100i, X500i, and X300G 4K HDR gaming projectors

BenQ has expanded its range with the introduction of three new X Series projectors: the X3100i, X500i, and X300G. Designed for diverse gaming environments, these projectors boast various technical specifications to elevate the gaming experience.

All three models, the X3100i, X500i, and X300G, bring forth 4K HDR resolution, aiming to enhance visual clarity and detail for gamers. BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology is embedded in each projector, intended to offer vibrant contrasts and realistic shadows, making it a promising feature for gamers keen on detailed and immersive visuals.

In terms of brightness and color, the X3100i stands out with 3300 ANSI Lumens and 100% DCI-P3 coverage, making it potentially more suitable for environments with considerable ambient light. On the other hand, the X500i and X300G, with 2200 and 2000 ANSI Lumens respectively, along with 84% DCI-P3 and 95% Rec.709 coverage, might be more appropriate for darker gaming settings.

BenQ incorporates its CinematicSound technology across all three models. This audio technology, paired with diverse speaker setups, is designed to create a comprehensive 3D spatial audio environment, enhancing the auditory gaming experience. Moreover, the industry-leading response time touted by BenQ for these projectors could be an added advantage for gamers seeking swift and lag-free gaming experiences.

Connectivity and compatibility are also addressed with the inclusion of Google-certified Android TV and built-in Netflix in all three projectors. Additional support for eARC and S/PDIF ensures high-quality audio transmission to external sound systems, providing flexibility and varied options for users.

The installation features further add to the adaptability of these projectors. The X3100i offers vertical lens shift and 1.3X Zoom, the X500i comes with 2D keystone and 1.2X Zoom, and the X300G is equipped with motorized zoom, 2D keystone & picture rotation, and 1.2X Zoom. These specifications suggest an ease of installation and adjustment in diverse room sizes and setups.

BenQ shares detailed specifications below.

 Model name X3100i X500i X300G 
Brightness3300 ANSI Lumen2200 ANSI Lumen2000 ANSI Lumen
Light SourceLEDLEDLED
Resolution4K HDR4K HDR4K HDR
DCI-P3 Coverage100% DCI-P384% DCI-P3 /95% Rec.70984% DCI-P3/95% Rec.709
Contrast500,000:1500,000:1500,000:1
Throw Ratio1.15 - 1.5(100" @8.2 ft/2.5 m)0.69 - 0.83(100"@ 5 ft/1.44m)0.69 - 0.83(100"@ 5 ft/1.44m)
InstallationVertical Lens Shift 40~60%2D keystone1.3X Zoom2D keystone1.2X ZoomMotorized Zoom2D keystone & Picture Rotation1.2X Zoom
Speaker5W treVolo Speaker x2 & Bongiovi IC5W treVolo Speaker x 2 & MAXXAudio IC8W treVolo Speaker x 2 with passive radiator
Game ModeRPG/FPS/SPG/ RCGRPG/FPS/SPGRPG/FPS/SPG
Built-in Android TVGoogle Certificated with Built-in NetflixGoogle Certificated with Built-in NetflixGoogle Certificated with Built-in Netflix
Dimensions (WxHxD)10.7 x 7.8 x10.2 inch272 x 197.1 x 259.4 mm (w/o adjustment feet)14.1 x 4.6x9.6inch366 x 118 x 244 mm (w/o adjustment feet)8.3 x 7 x 7.2Inch211 x 179.4 x 182 mm
Weight15.0 lbs / 6.8 kg7.9 lbs / 3.6 kg6.6 lbs / 3.0 kg
Input lag4K@60Hz: 16.67ms 1440p@120hz: 8.3ms 1080p@60Hz: 16.7ms 1080p@120Hz: 8.3ms (output is 1080p);1080p@240Hz: 4.2ms4K@60Hz: 16.67ms 1440p@120hz: 8.3ms 1080p@60Hz: 16.7ms 1080p@120Hz: 8.3ms (output is 1080p);1080p@240Hz: 4.2ms4K@60Hz: 16.67ms 1440p@120hz: 8.3ms 1080p@60Hz: 16.7ms 1080p@120Hz: 8.3ms (output is 1080p);1080p@240Hz: 4.2ms

For those considering a purchase, the X3100i is priced at $2,399, the X500i at $1,699, and the X300G at $1,799. Availability is slated for early November 2023 for the X3100i and X500i, and January 2024 for the X300G. You will eventually be able to buy them here.

