Plugable releases Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1)

Today, Plugable releases its latest product -- the Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1). This device emphasizes the Thunderbolt 4 experience and 10-in-1 expansion, accommodating dual 4K 60Hz displays.

The TBT4-UDX1 is notable for its Thunderbolt certification, ensuring users the leverage of improved power delivery alongside a 40Gbps bi-directional bandwidth. The dock further includes two downstream Thunderbolt ports, broadening the horizon for users to connect a range of peripherals and external displays.

The dock’s 10-in-1 expansion feature provides four 10 Gbps USB-A ports, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combination audio jack, to facilitate easy connection of peripherals and streamline workflows. The 100W Power Delivery, certified at 96W, ensures your laptops remain charged.

The TBT4-UDX1 offers native HDMI connectivity. Including a USB-C to HDMI adapter, the docking station lets users enjoy 4K 60Hz displays on two additional monitors. It amplifies a host laptop’s internal display capabilities, making it useful for content creators, artists, and professionals who need high-definition display utility.

The docking station’s compatibility with both Windows and Mac devices equipped with Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 boosts its appeal. The included 3’ (1m) Thunderbolt 4 cable ensures that connecting your devices remains a straightforward and hassle-free experience.

Available now on Amazon here for $289.95, an enticing $15 off coupon accompanies the purchase of the TBT4-UDX1.

