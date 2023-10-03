Plugable releases Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1)

No Comments

Today, Plugable releases its latest product -- the Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1). This device emphasizes the Thunderbolt 4 experience and 10-in-1 expansion, accommodating dual 4K 60Hz displays.

The TBT4-UDX1 is notable for its Thunderbolt certification, ensuring users the leverage of improved power delivery alongside a 40Gbps bi-directional bandwidth. The dock further includes two downstream Thunderbolt ports, broadening the horizon for users to connect a range of peripherals and external displays.

The dock’s 10-in-1 expansion feature provides four 10 Gbps USB-A ports, a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm combination audio jack, to facilitate easy connection of peripherals and streamline workflows. The 100W Power Delivery, certified at 96W, ensures your laptops remain charged.

The TBT4-UDX1 offers native HDMI connectivity. Including a USB-C to HDMI adapter, the docking station lets users enjoy 4K 60Hz displays on two additional monitors. It amplifies a host laptop’s internal display capabilities, making it useful for content creators, artists, and professionals who need high-definition display utility.

The docking station’s compatibility with both Windows and Mac devices equipped with Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 boosts its appeal. The included 3’ (1m) Thunderbolt 4 cable ensures that connecting your devices remains a straightforward and hassle-free experience.

Available now on Amazon here for $289.95, an enticing $15 off coupon accompanies the purchase of the TBT4-UDX1.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

One in eight open source downloads have known and avoidable risks

Plugable releases Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 docking station (TBT4-UDX1)

The future of AI in payments is already here

Younger employees more likely to have unsafe cybersecurity habits

Are doubled specs and a bunch of promises from Google enough to make Chromebook Plus devices successful?

UK businesses struggle with security budgets as cyber incidents increase

Microsoft admits what many Windows 11 users already knew: Copilot is buggy

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft is bringing one of the best features of Photoshop to Paint in Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.