Stream-jacking targets popular YouTube channels

No Comments

New research from Bitdefender reveals a rise in 'stream-jacking' attacks against high-profile accounts in order to spread fraudulent messages.

The attacks may involve a full account takeover or simply luring followers to a mimicked channel with the promise of rewards using various techniques including livestream pop-ups, QR codes, and malicious links.

All of the top 10 hijacked accounts involved the Tesla brand and there's evidence that the tactic works. The maximum number of subscribers of a hijacked account observed was nearly 10 million, with the maximum number of views of a hijacked account about 3.6 billion.

The channels try to make themselves look official, with names like Tesla Official, Tesla US, Tesla News and Tesla (Inc). Many of these in fact use 'homoglyphs' where the letter L has been substituted for an uppercase i. They mostly use the same thumbnails featuring Elon Musk too.

What are described as 'livestreams' are in fact looped content of things like Tesla shareholder meetings. Where the comment section of the stream is enabled, only subscribers of 10 or more years standing are allowed to comment, preventing savvy users aware of the scam from alerting others. In some cases the streams are also boosted with inflated numbers of views and subscribers to make them look more legitimate.

At the root of all this are, of course, cryptocurrency scams. Scanning a QR code or clicking a link follows the familiar, "Send us X amount of crypto and we'll double it," pattern of fraud.

The scam is created using a phishing kit promoted on a Telegram channel. Bitdefender researchers have uncovered more than 1,300 videos that promote crypto scams on similar websites that likely came from the same phishing kit.

You can find out more along with tips to spot and prevent attacks on the Bitdefender blog.

Image credit: deyangeorgiev2/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Microsoft Excel 365 Bible' (worth $33) for FREE

Stream-jacking targets popular YouTube channels

Unleashing the power of cloud-based technology in the gig economy

Why digital transformation is key to managing supplier relationships [Q&A]

Windows 11 KB5030310 update is causing headaches for users with AMD graphics cards

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

TEAMGROUP unveils high-clock rate T-FORCE XTREEM DDR5 memory

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft is bringing one of the best features of Photoshop to Paint in Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.