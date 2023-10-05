Ransomware is deployed faster as cybercriminals seek to avoid detection

No Comments
ransomware laptop

Ransomware is being deployed within one day of initial access in more than 50 percent of engagements, according to research from Secureworks Counter Threat Unit.

In the last 12 months the median dwell time identified in the annual Secureworks State of the Threat Report has fallen from 4.5 days to less than one day. In 10 percent of cases, ransomware was even deployed within five hours of initial access.

"The driver for the reduction in median dwell time is likely due to the cybercriminals' desire for a lower chance of detection. The cybersecurity industry has become much more adept at detecting activity that is a precursor to ransomware. As a result, threat actors are focusing on simpler and quicker to implement operations, rather than big, multi-site enterprise-wide encryption events that are significantly more complex. But the risk from those attacks is still high," says Don Smith, VP threat intelligence at Secureworks Counter Threat Unit.

Among other findings, while familiar names like GOLD MYSTIC (LockBit), GOLD BLAZER (BlackCat/ALPV), and GOLD TAHOE (Cl0p) still dominate the ransomware landscape, new groups are emerging and listing significant victim counts on 'name and shame' leak sites. The past four months covered by the report have been the most prolific for victim numbers since name-and-shame attacks began in 2019.

The three largest initial access vectors (IAV) observed in ransomware engagements where customers engaged Secureworks incident responders are, scan-and-exploit (32 percent), stolen credentials (32 percent) and commodity malware via phishing emails (14 percent).

"Despite much hype around ChatGPT and AI style attacks, the two highest profile attacks of 2023 thus far were the result of unpatched infrastructure. At the end of the day, cybercriminals are reaping the rewards from tried and tested methods of attack, so organizations must focus on protecting themselves with basic cyber hygiene and not get caught up in hype," Smith adds.

Exploitation of known vulnerabilities from 2022 and earlier continues too and accounted for more than half of the most exploited vulnerabilities during the report period.

The full report including details of evolving nation state attacks and more is available from the Secureworks site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

New platform aims to enhance AI research accuracy

Ransomware is deployed faster as cybercriminals seek to avoid detection

Exploring how AI-powered chatbots are changing the business world [Q&A]

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

Google's new emoji email reactions are really going to irritate non-Gmail users

Protect your Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro with an OtterBox case

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro Android phones focus on AI and photography

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

11 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft is bringing one of the best features of Photoshop to Paint in Windows 11

6 Comments

Microsoft ends free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.