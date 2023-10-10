Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22635.2419 (KB5031463) and changes how future features get delivered

Although new Windows 11 test builds typically arrive on a Wednesday, they can drop almost any day of the working week.

Today, Microsoft releases a new Windows 11 build to Insiders in the Beta Channel, and makes changes to how future features will be delivered going forward. Insiders will have the choice to be among the first to receive new features, or to just get them gradually, over time.

Announcing the change, Microsoft says:

This update will be rolled out via an enablement package to ALL Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel -- we no longer will have a build number split and everyone in the Beta Channel will now be on the same build. Instead, we will be enabling new features via Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR) technology to Insiders in the Beta Channel on Build 22635, the revision number incremented with each weekly update (the .2419 is the revision number for example with today’s flight and this is what will increment with future flights). It should not be assumed that this build number will be used beyond the Beta Channel.

If you want to be among the first to get features gradually rolled out to you, you can turn ON the toggle via Settings > Windows Update. Should you prefer to keep this toggle off, new features will gradually be rolled out once they are ready.

New features gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel

Windows Ink Improvements

In Build 22631.2271, the new Windows Ink experience allowing users to ink directly onto edit fields was disabled in the Beta Channel to allow for additional bug fixes. Today, Microsoft is re-enabling this feature with an update that includes a number of fixes. As before, the experience supports English (U.S.) only and can be managed via Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Pen & Windows Ink under "Shell Handwriting".

[Microsoft is beginning to roll this out, so the experience isn’t available to all Insiders in the Beta Channel just yet as we plan to monitor feedback before pushing it out to everyone.]

Changes and Improvements gradually being rolled out to everyone in the Beta Channel

[Copilot in Windows]

Copilot in Windows now shows the new icon on the taskbar.

Fixes for everyone in the Beta Channel