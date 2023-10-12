Almost half of SMBs have experienced a cybersecurity incident in the last year

No Comments
Small business owner laptop

A new report from business software company Sage shows that 48 percent of SMBs have experienced a cyber security incident in the past year.

In addition the study of over 2,000 SMB decision makers around the world finds 51 percent say keeping on top of new threats is their biggest challenge and 44 percent say economic uncertainty and the cost of living has reduced cybersecurity budgets.

Although 69 percent of SMBs say cybersecurity is part of their culture, most only discuss the issue when something changes or goes wrong internally.

The biggest challenge, cited by over half (51 percent), is keeping on top of new threats, followed by making sure employees know what's expected of them (45 percent), educating staff about cyber security (44 percent), and cost (43 percent).

SMBs say they are prepared to invest more in cyber security, but they require help to fill knowledge and education gaps, and continue to be hindered by ineffective and unclear guidance. 52 percent of respondents want support with education and training and they are calling for this education and support to come from cybersecurity companies (56 percent), governments (45 percent), and trusted tech partners (43 percent). This can reduce the burden on SMBs with limited resources to protect themselves and enables them to improve their cybersecurity capabilities.

Sophia Adhami, director cyber security engagement at Sage says, "We must bring a human touch to cyber security. Our goal is to simplify, demystify, and remove the fear around what often appears complex and daunting to SMBs. In this way, we empower them to integrate cyber security into their everyday activity and discussions, build cyber resilience against cyber threats and futureproof their businesses."

The full report is available from the Sage site.

Image creditbaranq/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Almost half of SMBs have experienced a cybersecurity incident in the last year

Cloud vs. on-premises: Unraveling the mystery of the dwell time disparity

Majority of employees want GenAI in their lives

Get 'Hands-On Microservices with Spring Boot and Spring Cloud' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Cybersecurity is booming but it comes at a human cost

Over half of supplier management processes still not digitized

Microsoft no longer supports Windows 11 21H2 or Windows Sever 2012

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

23 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

13 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft ends free upgrades from Windows 7 and 8 to Windows 11

6 Comments

Microsoft is deprecating VBScript in Windows

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.