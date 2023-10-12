Get 'Burnout For Dummies' (worth $15) for FREE

Chronic, unmanaged stress -- at work, at home, or in other areas of life -- can lead to burnout. Burnout For Dummies shows you the way toward understanding and overcoming this all-to-common condition of modern life.

Many of us find ourselves living in a state of constant resignation, which sucks the joy out of life and can be detrimental to our physical health. The tips and exercises in this book can help you minimize stress, become more resilient and create a happier, healthier, and more satisfying life.

Mindfulness and resilience guru Dr. Eva Selhub offers a science-based plan that you can use to destress, build inner resources and coping skills, and start enjoying life (and work) again.

Listen to guided meditations that you can do anytime, anywhere to help cultivate mindfulness and manage your stress

Discover tips for reconnecting to the joy that you felt before burnout took over

Overcome the heavy burden of burnout and learn how you can find a pace for your life that feeds, rather than depletes you

Find true fulfillment in your work and obligations with proven techniques for loving yourself and your life

This book is the essential guide for anyone feeling overwhelmed, overworked, stressed out, run-down, and ready to make a change.

