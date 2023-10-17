A cheaper USB-C Apple Pencil is coming next month with some BIG compromises

Apple is tossing a new, cheaper Apple Pencil with USB-C into the mix, set to hit the stores in early November for just $79. It does not replace the first or second generation models, but instead, it sort of slots in between them.

This stylus has many bells and whistles like pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity, making it suitable for a variety of tasks such as note-taking, sketching, annotating, and journaling. However, it is missing some important features, including the lack of pressure sensitivity and wireless charging.

The new Apple Pencil has a matte finish and a flat side which can stick to the side of the iPad magnetically, offering a nifty storage solution. It pairs and charges with a USB-C cable, making it a companion for all iPads with a USB-C port.

When it comes to inking performance, the new Apple Pencil is said to maintain a good level of precision and low latency, much like its predecessors. It works well with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and Freeform, and if you have the M2 models of iPad Pro, you get hover support, allowing for more precise sketching and illustrating.

This new stylus is not just for the artsy folks but is also pitched for everyday productivity. The sliding cap reveals a USB-C port for easy pairing and charging. When it's stuck to the iPad magnetically, it goes to sleep to save battery, which is handy for those always on the move.

The Apple Pencil lineup is now more diverse (and confusing). The new, cheaper Apple Pencil is marketed for everyday use, especially for iPad (10th generation) users. The first-generation Apple Pencil offers pressure sensitivity for a more natural drawing experience, while the second-generation Apple Pencil, compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models, has added features like pressure support, the double-tap gesture, and Apple Pencil hover on iPad Pro models with M2, catering to professional needs.

