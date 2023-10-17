Phishing attacks reach record highs

No Comments

In the third quarter of this year, phishing attacks soared by 173 percent compared with the previous three months, and malware was up 110 percent over the same period.

Email security company Vade has released its quarterly Phishing and Malware Report which shows Q3 2023's malware volumes almost set a record for the highest total of any quarter, trailing only Q4 2016's mark of 126.8 million.

Phisherfolk were most active in August, sending more than 207.3 million phishing emails, nearly double the amount in July. September was the second most active month for phishing with 172.6 million emails. Malware threats peaked in September (45.6 million), followed by August (45.5 million) and July (34.6 million).

The Vade report also looks at the most impersonated brands with old favorites Facebook and Microsoft continuing to top the charts. In fact Facebook accounted for more phishing URLs than the next seven most spoofed brands combined (16,657 vs. 16,432).

Attacks targeting Microsoft 365 remain popular, including ‘Qrishing’ attacks using QR codes to lure victims and bypass detection.

Looked at by industry, cloud, social media, and financial services all saw dramatic increases in phishing attacks of 127 percent, 125 percent, and 121 percent, respectively. Government experienced the greatest increase of 292 percent, while eCommerce and logistics also grew by 62 percent. Only the internet/telco sector experienced a decline (-29 percent).

Overall, financial services accounted for the highest total of phishing URLs, followed by cloud, social media, e-commerce/logistics, internet/telco, and government. Bank of America has been a particular target over the report period, with an 873 percent increase in phishing URLs targeting the bank. It was the most impersonated financial services company and the third most spoofed brand overall in Q3, after ranking as the 22nd most impersonated brand in the previous quarter.

The report's authors conclude by pointing out that email remains the most common attack vector for phishing and businesses need to look towards integrated email security solutions and phishing awareness training in order to protect themselves.

You can find out more on the Vade blog.

Image credit: weerapat/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Phishing attacks reach record highs

Organized ID fraud increases 44 percent

New trend in ransomware: Anonymity

Cyberattacks -- where they come from and the tactics they use

WhatsApp adds passkey support to boost security

Microsoft is ready to launch new System Components hub in Windows 11 23H2

14th Gen Intel Core processors usher in a new era of desktop performance

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

Microsoft unveils the next generation of OneDrive with a massive update of its cloud storage service

25 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

20 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

13 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.