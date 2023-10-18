X lets new users prove they're not a bot -- for a small fee

No Comments

X -- the platform formerly known as Twitter -- is testing out a new 'Not A Bot' program that will allow users to pay a small annual fee to verify that they are in fact a real person.

Initially available only in New Zealand and the Philippines, it will require new and unverified users to verify their phone number and pay a nominal $1 per year in order to be able to post and interact with other posts.

Announcing the plan, X claims that this will reduce spam and curb bot activity. Those who opt not to pay will only be able to read posts and follow other users. Existing users of X will not be affected, this will only apply to new accounts.

It'll be interesting to see if this is effective in curbing bot and spam activity and if it gets rolled out to other parts of the world and to existing accounts. Find out more about how it will work on the X help center and in the meantime watch this space…

Image credit: rarrarorro/depositphotos.com

