AI delivers for marketers but comes with challenges

A new study of go-to-market (GTM) leaders finds they expect investments in AI to pay off, with 85 percent of respondents believing the fusion of AI and GTM strategy will lead to revenue growth for their organization.

The report from Seismic shows that among this group leaders predict an average of 23 percent growth will be directly attributed to AI utilization over the next five years.

For those unfamiliar with marketing speak, a GTM strategy is a comprehensive business plan used to bring a new product or service to market. The report also finds that the majority of GTM leaders use enablement technology (more marketing speak for providing practitioners with all they need to carry out their roles), and of those 84 percent say that it's mission-critical to achieving revenue goals.

Enablement budgets are expected to increase by 19 percent next year -- a decision largely attributed to the significant advancements in AI. What's more 93 percent agree that advancements in AI -- and specifically the ways they bolster enablement efforts -- are a major driver for their company’s increasing investment.

The path to success is not entirely smooth, however, 66 percent of GTM leaders who have deployed AI tools report that they encountered initial hurdles before eventually realizing positive outcomes. Notably, 51 percent say that implementation and adoption are their greatest areas of concern in regard to using AI in enablement, which is why tools like Seismic are needed to help facilitate seamless integration within a business’s revenue operations. But these hurdles don't seem to be holding back progress towards AI, with 83 percent reporting they would like to deploy more AI solutions for their team within the next 12 months.

"The past year has been wrought with market challenges, which makes AI-powered enablement technology more crucial for business success than ever before," says Doug Winter, CEO and cofounder at Seismic. "The proof is in the pudding: When an organization's enablement efforts are streamlined with AI technology, it drives greater GTM efficiency, operational optimization, and better buyer experiences -- all of which translate into a stronger bottom line. At Seismic, we are leading the charge to define the future of AI-powered enablement and look forward to working closely with our customers and partners on this endeavor."

The full report is available from the Seismic site.

Now, if AI could just help with the marketing speak...

Image Credit: donskarpo / Shutterstock