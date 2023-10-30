Belkin unveils BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock with MagSafe

Today, Belkin announced the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe, aiming to provide a simple and efficient charging solution for iPhone and Apple Watch users. The dock is designed using official MagSafe technology, which ensures fast charging for both devices.

The design of the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock is modern and sleek, with a choice of two neutral colors -- sand and charcoal. These colors, along with the color-matched chrome finishes, give the dock a clean and contemporary look. The design is intended to blend well with any setting, be it a nightstand, kitchen counter, or desk. Its compact size doesn’t take up much space, making it a convenient accessory for different environments.

A cool feature of the dock is its adjustable MagSafe dock which can be tilted from 0 to 70 degrees, providing a flexible viewing experience. This is especially useful for FaceTime calls or using the StandBy feature. The StandBy feature remembers the user’s preferred view, such as displaying the clock, photos, or widgets, every time the iPhone is placed on the dock.

When it comes to charging, the BoostCharge Pro Dock is equipped to provide fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 models and later, at up to 15W. It also promises to charge the Apple Watch Series 7 and later models from 0 percent to 80 percent in about 45 minutes, and Apple Watch Ultra models in about an hour. The dock includes a 30W USB-C PD power supply to support the fast charging feature.

Belkin has also considered environmental responsibility in the design of this dock. The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock is made with a minimum of 60 percent post-consumer recycled plastic, and its packaging is 100 percent plastic-free, using forest-certified paper instead.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Dock with MagSafe will be available for purchase starting November 7, 2023, priced at $129.95 USD on apple.com.

