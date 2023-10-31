Windows 11 2023 Update (23H2) begins rolling out now -- here's how to get it

Microsoft has begun rolling out its Windows 11 2023 update (version 23H2), which makes Copilot AI available to more users, and introduces some new enhancements. This is the follow up to the AI preview release which came out last month.

Windows 11 2023 Update (23H2) is a "scoped, cumulative release" and among the changes are that "Chat" is now "Microsoft Teams (free)" and it comes pinned by default to the taskbar. There are also some changes made to the way you manage applications.

The update will be delivered using servicing technology (like that used for the monthly update process), providing a fast installation experience. Microsoft explains:

Consumers with eligible devices running Windows 11, version 22H2who are interested in experiencing these new enhancements when they are available, can choose to do so by opening Settings > Windows Update, turning on "Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available," and selecting "Check for updates"

If Windows detects any problems (such as an application incompatibility) a safeguard hold may be put in place, delaying the update until that issue is resolved.

The auto-updating rollout process will begin "in the coming months".