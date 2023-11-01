End of the line: How UK businesses can prepare for the telecoms Big Switch Off [Q&A]

With the UK's national 'Stop Sell' having commenced in September this year and the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) switch off due by December 2025, business owners need to have all the facts and critical information that they need to act fast and confidently to make the right decisions about their digital alternatives.

With the switch off deadline looming how can businesses in the UK ensure that they are prepared for these significant, but exciting changes to communications?

To help enterprises get ahead of these coming changes and ensure that they have a smooth transition to newer, digital alternatives, we spoke to Chris Wade, CMPO at business communications company Gamma, to discover everything you need to know about the Stop Sell and the upcoming Big Switch Off.

BN: What is the PSTN switch off and what will it mean for businesses across the UK?

CW: To help everyone to fully understand what the Big Switch Off is, it is useful to start at the very beginning. PSTN has been used since the early 1800s, since the telephone was first invented -- making the switch to digital alternatives long overdue. This legacy infrastructure consists of underground analogue wires which help to provide businesses and households alike with a reliable way of communicating with one another. However, the hardware is degrading and can no longer handle the large amounts of data that is being transferred daily thanks to the low bandwidth nature of the solution.

Openreach, a subsidiary of British Telecom (BT), has been tasked with shutting down PSTN to begin the transition to a full-fibre network. The Big Switch Off will require everyone that is currently using PSTN and Integrated Services Digital Networks (ISDN) to switch to services that are hosted over Internet Protocol (IP). Businesses will be required to stop relying on analogue landlines for their communications and begin to utilise Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) systems. In addition to this, any businesses that are currently using Integrated Services Digital Network (ISDN) in any of their operations, whether businesses are using it for ATM machines or alarm systems, will also need to start looking at alternative digital communications solutions.

In line with The Big Switch Off, Openreach has also announced a national Stop Sell of Wholesale Line Rental (WLR) products -- this is essentially any products that operate on the analogue network. Openreach implemented the Stop Sell in September this year, the next big milestone in the Switch Off timeline.

BN: Who is involved in the switch off and what role do they play?

CW: Both the Government and Openreach play leading roles in The Big Switch Off. The Government's interest in this links to its plans to level up connectivity across the UK. The Switch Off will contribute to the UK’s future economic success through the installation of affordable, future-proof and scalable communications. Not only are they focused on providing this connectivity, they are also focused on ensuring that the high bandwidth, full-fibre connectivity that the Big Switch Off will unlock is available to as many regions as possible, also known as Project Gigabit which has a target of success by 2030.

BN: How will the PSTN switch off benefit SMEs, will it allow them to save money from ditching hardware and embracing new VoIP solutions?

CW: Ditching these legacy, analogue solutions and embracing new VoIP technology comes with a range of financial benefits for SMEs across the UK. Firstly, VoIP phone systems require less physical infrastructure during the installation process and are more easily replaceable than the old products. This also means that they require less maintenance, which drives down costs even further.

Any calls made over VoIP systems are also much cheaper than calls made on PSTN phone lines. Landline calls are much more expensive as there are more users than there are phone lines, due to not enough infrastructure to accommodate the demand. VoIP lines eliminates the 'fight for data carriage' as calls made on this system are routed through the Internet. This lowers costs per call which is a huge advantage to businesses that frequently make international calls, allowing them to talk to customers and clients abroad without fearing exponentially high phone bills at the end of the month.

Analysis by GetVoip found that VoIP calls could reduce startup costs by 90 percent which is a significant saving, especially for startups and small businesses in the UK that are facing funding challenges right now. These savings could be direct, for example VoIP does not need on-premise hardware making it more cost-effective, and indirect, such as saving money from work travel expenses by using video calls to connect remotely instead.

BN: Will the switch off have other businesses benefits?

CW: Aside from the money saving benefits, VoIP solutions have the potential to greatly improve business sustainability. On our journey to reach net zero carbon emissions, every business must now ensure that they are playing their part. By moving away from these outdated PSTN landlines towards a brighter VoIP future, businesses will benefit from a system that is effortlessly more sustainable. VoIP solutions require less energy to power them in comparison to PSTN systems, which are extremely resource-intensive and difficult to produce -- contributing to its huge carbon footprint.

Flexibility is another key benefit of VoIP solutions that can lead to greater productivity and efficiency in your business operations. Phone calls over the internet enable communication from anywhere in the world, at any time - without the need to be office-based. This greatly supports business in the fast-paced, modern world and lends itself to the popular hybrid and remote working models that have emerged.

A recent survey showed that over 40 percent of respondents claim that their companies have shifted to a hybrid model since the pandemic -- a clear indication that hybrid working is the new norm for many. VoIP solutions are extremely versatile and can help to enable communication beyond traditional landline phones, for example through video calls, to meet the expectations of this new hybrid world.

BN: What are your tips and tricks for businesses in the UK ahead of the switch off?

CW: My first tip for businesses in the UK is to ensure that decision makers are taking extra care when deciding on their new communications provider. Be sure to take your time and assess all of your options to avoid a turbulent transition to the VoIP future. When selecting a provider, it is also crucial that you choose a system that is future-proof, rather than choosing a system that will need to be replaced again in the near future.

Another great tip is to ensure that you are looking to upgrade, rather than simply replace your old system. Digital solution’s offer many new features and integrations that simply weren’t possible before, so be sure to research this thoroughly and find a solution that augments your operations.

My final, and most important tip, is to be proactive. If the last few years have taught us anything it’s that preparing for the unpredictable is an increasingly necessary task for businesses. Having future-proof and flexible solutions can help leaders navigate uncertain times.

Image credit: everett225/depositphotos.com