Apple will open new store in Wenzhou, China

Apple has just revealed its new store, Apple MixC Wenzhou, making its first entry in the bustling city of Wenzhou and adding a fourth store in China's Zhejiang province. This new spot shows off Apple's commitment to being accessible and eco-friendly. With designs that are easy for everyone to use and plant-based materials, Apple MixC Wenzhou aims to be a welcoming place for all visitors.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, expressed her excitement, “We’re thrilled to reach more customers with the opening of Apple MixC Wenzhou, and we take pride in the strong bonds we’ve formed with communities in China.”

The store will be staffed with over 100 team members ready to help customers explore Apple’s vast lineup of products and accessories, including the latest iPhone 15 models. They're there to help with personalized shopping advice, making it easier for customers to choose monthly payment plans, upgrade or trade in their devices, and switch to iOS.

A special feature of Apple MixC Wenzhou is the daily “Today at Apple” programs, led by Apple Creatives. These free sessions range from basic introductory classes to youth-focused programs and workshops on photography and videography. There are also sessions designed to teach about assistive technologies, helping people with disabilities like mobility issues, vision loss, or hearing difficulties.

The design of Apple MixC Wenzhou also focuses on accessibility with varied table and seating heights and clear paths for wheelchair users. There's an extended listening system at the Today at Apple table and for those with hearing aids, a portable hearing loop available.

Taking a step towards being more eco-friendly, the store has reduced its carbon footprint by using plant-based materials. The ceiling, made from special acoustic panels, and the floor, made from biopolymer materials, cut down the use of metal and chemicals.

The store also features a section dedicated to the Apple Watch lineup, including the carbon-neutral Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. The Genius Bar has been redesigned for better face-to-face interactions during technical support, and there's a designated pickup station for online orders, making it more convenient for customers.

This year marks 30 years of Apple’s presence in China, and with the new store, that expansion continues. Since the launch of Apple Retail in 2008, the company has grown to 56 retail stores in Greater China, each one aimed at offering the best shopping experience and connecting with local communities.

The doors of Apple MixC Wenzhou will open to customers on Saturday, November 4, at 10 a.m. local time. This new store invites the local community to experience Apple's latest offerings and be part of the growing Apple family in China.