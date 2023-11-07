Proton VPN rolls out new Linux app

Many people choose to browse the internet using a VPN because it offers a number of benefits including privacy and safety, and this is true whatever operating system you use.

With the launch of an all new app for Linux, Proton VPN is offering users of the open source OS greater functionality and a more intuitive interface. The Proton VPN Linux app natively supports Proton VPN's core security and privacy features.

These include NetShield Ad-blocker, a DNS filtering feature that can block ads, trackers, and malware; Kill Switch which ensures users' real IP isn't exposed if their VPN connection drops; VPN Accelerator that can increase VPN speeds by up to 400 percent over large distances; secure Core, a double VPN security solution where the first server is located only in countries with strong privacy laws; and port forwarding to greatly improve P2P performance.

Samuele Kaplun, Proton VPN lead, says, "As long time Linux users ourselves, we're aware of the often lacklustre software options available on Linux. Too often companies don't put in the time or effort to make sure Linux users can have the same functionality or user experience that's offered to Mac or Windows users. But we think everyone deserves access to security and privacy, and all users should be able to enjoy these benefits without compromising on ease of use. That's why we're excited to launch a cutting edge Linux VPN which has features that are often not available on other VPNs on Linux. In doing so we're offering users choice and the best possible VPN for Linux users."

Proton VPN will officially support the Linux app on the latest versions of Debian, Ubuntu, and Fedora. You can find out more on the company's blog.

Image credit: Proton

