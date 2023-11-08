Google is making it easier to get the best prices and find discount codes

Google is introducing new tools in both Chrome and Google search that should help to make online shopping a little cheaper. With the holiday season just around the corner and shoppers eager to save money, the timing is ideal.

Chrome users are gaining access to a new feature that will seek out discount codes much like services such as Honey. There is also a new section landing in search results that makes it easier to track down products that are on sale.

Discount codes have been a staple for online shopping for years now, and there are numerous sites and services that provide lists of coupons that shoppers can try out. While useful, these require manual hunting, and often result in disappointment when codes are found to be out of date. This is something that Google's new system aims to help with, as the company explains:

Starting today, when you open a new tab in Chrome on desktop, we'll show you products you recently viewed on shopping sites in your "Resume browsing" card, and let you know if an active promotion is available. Or when you visit a product page on a shopping site, you can click the new Discount tag icon in the Chrome address bar to see available coupon codes from the site you're visiting.

On Google search, there is a new "deals" section that highlights products that are currently on sale. Search for "shop deals" to access the new page, and you will be presented with categorized deals and special offers from a range of merchants.

The company is also expanding its price insights feature that makes it easier to know when to push the button on a purchase:

We're bringing our price insights features, already available on Search, to Chrome on desktop. When these insights are available on a shopping site, you'll see a "Shopping insights" label in the Chrome address bar. Click on it to open a new section in the Chrome side panel that will show that product's typical price range and a price history graph for up to the last 90 days.

Full details of Google's latest batch of money saving tools can be found here.