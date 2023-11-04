Delayed: Windows 11 23H2 is not available via the Media Creation Tool because Microsoft is busy with 'size optimization'

No Comments
Windows 11 logo on a laptop

Microsoft recently made Windows 11 23H2 available to those who are willing to seek it out, with an automatic roll out due shortly. The company has also released Windows 11 23H2 (or Windows 11 2023 Update) as an ISO image so it is possible to create installation media manually.

But for anyone who has been hoping to use Microsoft's Media Creation Tool to create installation media automatically is in for some disappointment. The availability of Windows 11 23H2 though this route has been delayed.

See also:

As many users have discovered for themselves, if you use the Media Creation Tool right now, it will automatically download the rather older Windows 11 22H2. This is frustrating for anyone who is attempting to use the utility to avoid having to fiddle around with ISO files manually, and it seems strange that Microsoft is delivering something other than the most recent version of Windows 11.

Disgruntled users have used X and forums to voice their annoyance and to ask what is going on. Stepping up with an answer is Microsoft's Gabe Frost who explains:

So, if you want to use the Media Creation Tool to download Windows 11 23H2, you're going to have to wait until November 15.

What is not clear is quite why this size optimization was not done in time for the release of the update, nor why is it taking so long to complete.

Image credit: vadimrysev / depositphotos

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Delayed: Windows 11 23H2 is not available via the Media Creation Tool because Microsoft is busy with 'size optimization'

Transcend unveils 5600MT/s DDR5 memory

Leveraging AIOps to keep pace with cloud-native complexity

Connected cars -- Safety gained or safety lost?

Introducing Apple Declarative Device Management: A comprehensive guide for Mac administrators

Get 'Practical Threat Detection Engineering' (worth $47.99) for FREE

How machine identity can close a critical AI accountability gap in the EU AI Act

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, the stunning MiracleOS could be the ultimate operating system

31 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

26 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Canonical withdraws Ubuntu Desktop 23.10 ISO after discovery of hate speech in translations

18 Comments

Windows 10 remains significantly more popular than Windows 11

15 Comments

Say no to Microsoft Windows 11 -- make Slackel Linux 7.7 'Openbox' your next OS

15 Comments

Microsoft Edge is snooping on your Chrome browsing activity; here's how to stop it

15 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.