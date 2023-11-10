Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft announced plans to retire the Tips app on Windows. Three Windows services will also be removed because of security concerns.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Files App

Files is a powerful third-party file manager for Windows. A new version was released this week that improves the interface and usability. Major features include support for a dual pane view, tags, integration of cloud drives and custom themes.

Total Commander

Total Commander is a classic long-standing file manager for Windows. It features a classic dual-pane view and hundreds of handy features. To name a few. built-in FTP support, mass-renaming, comparison editor, archive handling, advanced search functionality, Unicode support and more.

Windhawk

Windhawk is a tweaking tool for Windows. It uses modules, which users may install to add or change functionality. A list of modules is available here. This includes a module to middle-click on apps in the taskbar to close them, option to scroll tabs in Edge and Chrome with the mousewheel, or displaying all apps by default in the Start Menu.