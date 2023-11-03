Best Windows apps this week

Five-hundred-and-sixty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

The Windows 11 2023 Update is now available. You can install it via Windows Update or download ISO images, if you prefer those.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

New or notably improved Windows apps

Audacity 3.4.0

The latest version of the cross-platform audio editor comes with a long list of changes. Notable improvements are the new time stretching option, new music workflows and a new exporter that offers better access to exporting options such as the sample rate.

Equalizer APO - Sound Booster and Enhancer

Equalizer APO is a commercial equalizer for Windows that "offers control over all audio channels, including stereo, mono, swap, invert, balance, and more".

Intel Application Optimization

Intel Application Optimization is a new app specifically for Intel's latest processor generation. It works only for Intel 14th generation core platform processors and Windows 11.

The software optimizes "thread scheduling along with application threading" for supported applications and games to improve performance.

