Plugable launches affordable USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station (UD-MSTH2)

Plugable, a well-known brand in the computer accessories market, has announced the release of its newest dock -- the USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station (UD-MSTH2). This product is designed to provide users with a cost-effective solution for expanding their display and connectivity options.

The UD-MSTH2 enables users to connect two 4K displays and add an array of nine ports through a single USB-C connection. It is aimed at enhancing productivity for remote and office workers who require additional screen real estate and port expansion. The dock comes equipped with an MST (Multi-Stream Transport) chipset, which supports the full native performance of the system's GPU. This ensures smooth graphic performance and playback of HDCP-protected media from services such as Netflix and Hulu.

This new docking station is compatible with Windows and ChromeOS laptops, offering a straightforward connection without the need for additional drivers. The dock provides two HDMI ports, one additional USB-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a Gigabit ethernet port, and a combination audio port. It also delivers 65W of power to charge both the host laptop and connected peripherals.

Currently available on Amazon, the USB-C Dual HDMI Docking Station (UD-MSTH2) is priced at $149.95. There is also a $15 off coupon available at launch, with additional 20 percent discounts expected during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

