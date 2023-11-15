Amazon Kindle to replace Comixology app

Hey there, comic book fans and digital readers! We are bringing you some big news -- starting December 4, 2023, the Comixology app will be no more! That’s right, folks, it’s joining forces with the Kindle app on iOS, Android, and Fire OS. It’s like when Batman and Superman team up -- unexpected but potentially awesome.

Fear not! Your beloved comics, graphic novels, and manga aren’t vanishing like a villain in a puff of smoke. They’re simply moving to the Kindle app. Same Amazon login, new home. It’s like moving from Gotham to Metropolis -- a change of scenery but the adventure continues.

You’ll need to re-download your books in the Kindle app. Think of it as assembling your comic collection, just like the Avengers assembling for a mission. And if you’re mid-adventure in a book, your progress syncs, so you can leap right back into the action.

Worried about losing your comics in this universe shift? Don’t be! Everything in the Comixology app is waiting for you in the Kindle universe. If something’s amiss, just sync, check under ‘Hidden,’ or contact Amazon’s superhero team -- their Customer Service.

With an arsenal of comics in your Kindle library, finding your favorites is key. Use the ‘Comics & Manga’ filter to zero in on your heroes or hide titles faster than Clark Kent changes into Superman.

You can purchase new comics on amazon.com/comixology. And for those with Comixology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, or Amazon Prime -- your adventure continues with thousands of titles to borrow, right in the app.

Remember, after December 4, 2023, the Comixology app goes into retirement like a hero hanging up their cape. Make sure to switch to the Kindle app to keep your comic adventures alive.

So, there you have it, folks! A new chapter for digital comics. It’s like when your favorite comic book gets a reboot -- different, but with the same heart and soul. Stay super, and keep on reading!

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.