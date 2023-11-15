Thermaltake unveils TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 7600/8000 MT/s memory

Today, Thermaltake announces its 32GB (16GB x2) TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 7600/8000 MT/s memory kits, which are available in both black and white. The TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 RAM is distinguished by its unique X-shaped light bar with 16 LEDs, offering a visually striking design.

The high-frequency capability of the TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 7600/8000 MT/s modules makes them ideal for next-gen PC components. Performance is the highlight of the TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 series, with the modules built using superior components. Tightly-screened ICs and a 10-layer PCB with a 2oz copper inner layer are key to its exceptional response time and overclocking capabilities.

The modules' high-quality 10μ gold fingers enhance durability and wear resistance, while the doubled bank group architecture increases capacity without performance lag. The DDR5 memory's native Power Management IC (PMIC) optimizes power efficiency with a low operating voltage of 1.1V, ensuring long-term stability.

The on-die ECC allows the memory modules to correct errors automatically, enhancing stability and reliability. The specially optimized 10-layer PCB with a 2oz copper inner layer provides enhanced electrical conduction to deliver impressive speed and reliability for maximum overclocking performance. The use of aluminum heat spreaders delivers exceptional heat dissipation to meet high-performance needs.

These specific 7600/8000 MT/s variants of the TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 DDR5 RAM are not yet available, but they should pop up on Amazon here very soon. Unfortunately, Thermaltake has not revealed pricing either.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.