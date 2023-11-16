TP-Link launches a trio of affordable Tapo pan/tilt outdoor security cameras

No Comments

Tapo, an affordable brand under TP-Link, has launched a new series of pan/tilt outdoor security cameras. This range is designed to offer an expansive 360° view, advanced night vision capabilities, and durability against various weather conditions, all at a competitive price point.

The Tapo C520WS, the top model in this series, features 2K QHD video for live and playback views. It is rated IP66 for weatherproofing, making it resistant to elements such as rain, snow, and dust. The camera also includes 24/7 wired monitoring and a night vision mode powered by a starlight sensor.

The 2K QHD resolution of the Tapo C520WS provides more pixels than standard 1080p, aiming for clearer images and videos. Night vision options include a full-color mode using the starlight sensor, an infrared mode for discreet surveillance, and a smart mode that activates spotlights upon detecting motion. The camera also features dual antennas for extended wireless coverage and connection stability.

All models in this series, including the C520WS, come with pan/tilt functionality, allowing a 360° horizontal and 130° vertical field of view. They are equipped with smart motion tracking technology and AI detection capabilities for recognizing people, pets, and vehicles.

Installation options for these cameras are versatile, suitable for walls, ceilings, or poles. They also include two-way audio for communication with visitors or for security purposes.

Users can store footage locally on a microSD card (up to 512GB, not included) or subscribe to Tapo’s Cloud service for a 30-day video history and additional notification features.

Ready to buy your own? You can purchase them using the links below.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

TP-Link launches a trio of affordable Tapo pan/tilt outdoor security cameras

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

TEAMGROUP goes green with T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 desktop memory

APIs -- The hidden cause of data breaches

Get 'Mastering Microsoft 365 Defender' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Adware activity doubles in Q3

95 percent of security professionals worry about identity threats despite confidence in their solutions

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.