TP-Link launches a trio of affordable Tapo pan/tilt outdoor security cameras

Tapo, an affordable brand under TP-Link, has launched a new series of pan/tilt outdoor security cameras. This range is designed to offer an expansive 360° view, advanced night vision capabilities, and durability against various weather conditions, all at a competitive price point.

The Tapo C520WS, the top model in this series, features 2K QHD video for live and playback views. It is rated IP66 for weatherproofing, making it resistant to elements such as rain, snow, and dust. The camera also includes 24/7 wired monitoring and a night vision mode powered by a starlight sensor.

The 2K QHD resolution of the Tapo C520WS provides more pixels than standard 1080p, aiming for clearer images and videos. Night vision options include a full-color mode using the starlight sensor, an infrared mode for discreet surveillance, and a smart mode that activates spotlights upon detecting motion. The camera also features dual antennas for extended wireless coverage and connection stability.

All models in this series, including the C520WS, come with pan/tilt functionality, allowing a 360° horizontal and 130° vertical field of view. They are equipped with smart motion tracking technology and AI detection capabilities for recognizing people, pets, and vehicles.

Installation options for these cameras are versatile, suitable for walls, ceilings, or poles. They also include two-way audio for communication with visitors or for security purposes.

Users can store footage locally on a microSD card (up to 512GB, not included) or subscribe to Tapo’s Cloud service for a 30-day video history and additional notification features.

The Tapo C520WS is available here for $69.99

The Tapo C510W is available here for $44.99.

The Tapo C500 is available here for $34.99.

