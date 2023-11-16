Adware activity doubles in Q3

No Comments

Adware doubled globally from July through September 2023 compared to the previous quarter, according to the Q3 Threat Report from Avast.

A new strain of mobile adware dubbed 'Invisible Adware' has already gathered over two million downloads in the Google Play Store. These applications display advertisements while the device screen is off, gaining revenue through fake clicks and views. This is not only contributing to ad fraud but can also impact battery life and potentially install dangerous software without the user’s knowledge.

Malvertising activity also spiked significantly, especially during September as people returned to school and work after vacation. Using pop-up messages and push notifications, cybercriminals exploit recognizable logos of well-known companies, usually informing people that their device has been infected with a virus.

The risk of encountering social media scams has also increased -- up 14 percent in the US -- these are often initiated with a deepfake video of a personality, such as Elon Musk, Donald Trump and others, promising a significant amount of bitcoin if people sign up for a promoted platform and pay a small fee to verify their account. Any funds transferred of course go straight to the scammers.

Researchers have also identified a 34 percent increase in scams using dating sites, with Belgium, Germany, Canada, and the US being the most frequently targeted countries.

You can get the full report from the Avast site and there’s an infographic summary of the findings below.

Photo Credit: Stephen Finn/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Get 'Mastering Microsoft 365 Defender' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Adware activity doubles in Q3

95 percent of security professionals worry about identity threats despite confidence in their solutions

Reports of the password's death are greatly exaggerated

IT leaders want action on AI

New ransomware groups account for a quarter of all leaks

Bing Chat is reborn as Copilot as Microsoft continues its AI push with a rebrand

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.