TEAMGROUP goes green with T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 desktop memory

When building a PC, you probably don’t consider the environmental impact of the components you choose. However, TEAMGROUP is hoping you will. You see, the company has announced the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 desktop menory, which is notable for featuring a recycled aluminum heat sink.

The use of recycled aluminum in the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 heat sink is part of TEAMGROUP’s effort to reduce carbon emissions. According to the company’s estimates, the production of every 10,000 recycled aluminum heat sinks results in a 73 percent reduction in carbon emissions, approximately equal to 1,665 kg.

In addition to the recycled heat sink, the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 also utilizes FSC-certified eco-friendly packaging, contributing to a decrease in material and electronic waste. In other words, TEAMGROUP is focusing on the environment in several ways.

From a technical standpoint, the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 RAM supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking profile features, aimed at providing a smooth overclocking experience and compatibility with both platforms. The product also boasts on-die ECC for error detection and data recovery during data transmission, aiming for stable and reliable performance.

The T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory is scheduled to be available for purchase on Amazon here in North America around mid-December. Pricing is not yet known, sadly.

