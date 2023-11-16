TEAMGROUP goes green with T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 desktop memory

No Comments

When building a PC, you probably don’t consider the environmental impact of the components you choose. However, TEAMGROUP is hoping you will. You see, the company has announced the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 desktop menory, which is notable for featuring a recycled aluminum heat sink.

The use of recycled aluminum in the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 heat sink is part of TEAMGROUP’s effort to reduce carbon emissions. According to the company’s estimates, the production of every 10,000 recycled aluminum heat sinks results in a 73 percent reduction in carbon emissions, approximately equal to 1,665 kg.

In addition to the recycled heat sink, the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 also utilizes FSC-certified eco-friendly packaging, contributing to a decrease in material and electronic waste. In other words, TEAMGROUP is focusing on the environment in several ways.

From a technical standpoint, the T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 RAM supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO overclocking profile features, aimed at providing a smooth overclocking experience and compatibility with both platforms. The product also boasts on-die ECC for error detection and data recovery during data transmission, aiming for stable and reliable performance.

The T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 Desktop Memory is scheduled to be available for purchase on Amazon here in North America around mid-December. Pricing is not yet known, sadly.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Window 10 in a major update

TEAMGROUP goes green with T-FORCE VULCAN ECO DDR5 desktop memory

APIs -- The hidden cause of data breaches

Get 'Mastering Microsoft 365 Defender' (worth $39.99) for FREE

Adware activity doubles in Q3

95 percent of security professionals worry about identity threats despite confidence in their solutions

Reports of the password's death are greatly exaggerated

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

27 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.