v-color unveils TUF Gaming Alliance DDR5 XPrism and DDR4 Prism Pro RAM

v-color Technology Inc. has announced its latest product line -- the TUF Gaming Alliance Memory -- which is comprised of both the DDR5 XPrism and DDR4 Prism Pro. As the name suggests, the memory was designed in collaboration with the ASUS TUF Gaming Alliance.

This gaming RAM is notable for its adherence to rigorous testing standards that surpass typical industry benchmarks. This ensures that each memory module excels in compatibility, stability, and durability.

The DDR5 XPrism series comes in 32GB (2x16GB) configurations, boasting speeds between 5600MHz to 6400MHz. On the other hand, the DDR4 Prism Pro series ranges from 16GB (2x8GB) to 32GB (2x16GB), with speeds from 3200MHz to 3600MHz. Each variant is equipped with high-performance SK Hynix chips. The DDR5 memory is tailored for Intel XMP compatibility, while the DDR4 variant supports both Intel and AMD platforms.

A key feature of the TUF Gaming Memory is its design. The DDR5 XPrism and DDR4 Prism Pro series both sport a jet-black heatsink with dynamic RGB lighting and the signature orange accents of the TUF series.

Scheduled for release by the end of November 2023, the DDR5 XPrism and DDR4 Prism PRO TUF GAMING ALLIANCE Memory will initially be available on v-color’s website. The RAM will then be distributed globally through various partners.

