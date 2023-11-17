OpenAI's big announcement: Why enterprises should pay attention

No Comments

OpenAI held its first dev day conference last week, and announcements there made huge waves in technology and startup circles. But it’s enterprises that should be paying attention, and here’s why:

OpenAI made significant improvements to ChatGPT -- ones that address critical flaws that made it unsuitable for enterprise use cases because the results were inaccurate, non-credible and untrustworthy. What’s changed is that OpenAI has integrated retrieval augmented generation (RAG) into ChatGPT.

Initially developed by Meta, RAG is an AI technique that combines the power of retrieval-based models (access to real-time data + domain-specific data) with generative models (natural language responses).

Without RAG, generative AI tools like ChatGPT that use general purpose large language models (LLMs):

  • Can’t access real-time information.
  • Can’t access domain-specific or custom datasets.
  • Frequently fabricate responses (hallucinations!).

Enterprise AI use cases are knowledge-intensive ones that involve large volumes of domain-specific data -- and have a high bar for accuracy, credibility and transparency.

That’s why OpenAI’s adoption of RAG makes sense. They’ve closed some big holes with this move. And it’s why companies like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and many startups have been building generative AI solutions using RAG.

So, does this mean ChatGPT is now ready for the enterprise? The answer, of course, is it depends!

ChatGPT now, by default, browses Bing (which means it can access real-time information) and can cite its sources (making it less prone to hallucinations). Users can also upload custom and domain-specific datasets.

Those exploring a RAG-based tool like ChatGPT that uses a general purpose LLM should know that they need to invest in making it work for their enterprise use case.

Recognize that ChatGPT is browsing the entire internet, which means it will access and cite both credible and non-accurate sources. Users will have to invest in further prompt engineering to circumvent this or source, curate and provide domain-specific or custom data themselves.

In addition, users will need to train retrieval models to tailor document ranking based on user context and relevance. They  also must fine tune LLMs to understand the input language style as well as to respond in the appropriate output tone and terminology to be usable by the enterprise.

The alternative is domain-specific RAG-based solutions that are emerging to address common enterprise use cases, and these can often be leveraged out of the box with little or no customization.

The new general rule for enterprise AI technology selection:

  • Explore general purpose RAG-based tools -- and the effort required to customize them -- for highly bespoke use cases that existing domain-specific solutions don’t address.
  • Explore domain-specific RAG-based solutions purpose-built to address any specific use cases at hand -- where those solutions are available.

The good news is that enterprise organizations have more AI options than ever before, and innovation in both underlying technology and enterprise-grade solutions is moving at breakneck pace.

Photo Credit: Bevan Goldswain/Shutterstock

Chandini Jain is the founder and CEO of Auquan, AI innovator transforming the world’s unstructured data into actionable intelligence for financial services customers. Prior to founding Auquan, Jain spent 10 years in global finance, working as a trader at Optiver and Deutsche Bank. She is a recognized expert and speaker in the field of using AI for investment and ESG risk management. Jain holds a master's degree in mechanical engineering/computational science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a B.Tech from IIT Kanpur. For more information on Auquan, visit www.auquan.com/, and follow the company @auquan_ and on LinkedIn.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Blender 4.0 comes with revamped BSDF tool and a wealth of new features

OpenAI's big announcement: Why enterprises should pay attention

Microsoft is giving away a custom Bluey Xbox Series X and matching controller

Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Excel 365' (worth $18) for FREE

Best Windows apps this week

Addressing the risks of using bulk remediation with Google Drive [Q&A]

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

35 Comments

BitLocker could be cutting the performance of SSDs almost in half in Windows 11

28 Comments

Demands grow for Microsoft to extend the life of Windows 10 and offer security updates for longer

20 Comments

Netflix is increasing prices by as much as 20 percent for many US customers

14 Comments

Windows 11 23H2 ISO spotted online as Microsoft prepares to launch major Windows 11 update

13 Comments

Microsoft releases huge KB5031455 update preview for Windows 11, enabling new Moment 4 features

13 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

Microsoft Edge may be using your browsing history to inform Bing Chat AI -- here's how to stop it

9 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.