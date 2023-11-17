Get 'Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Excel 365' (worth $18) for FREE

Excel-erate your Excel 365 knowledge with the celebrated Teach Yourself VISUALLY series.

In Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Excel 365, veteran tech educator and writer Paul McFedries delivers a practical, step-by-step guide to using the latest version of the world’s most popular spreadsheet app.

The book is filled with easy two-page lessons containing large-size screenshots and walkthroughs demonstrating common and useful tasks in Excel 365. You’ll learn how to present, analyze, visualize, and organize your data, as well as how to:

  • Create and fill spreadsheets, charts, tables, and PivotTables
  • Filter and sort your data, use and create formulas, and organize your information
  • Visualize your data with a variety of effective charts, graphs, and more

A can’t-miss handbook perfect for anyone looking for straightforward and easy-to-follow tutorials on basic and advanced Excel techniques, Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Excel 365 offers users of previous Excel versions -- and complete Excel newbies -- a clear roadmap to mastering Excel.

Teach Yourself VISUALLY: Excel 365, from Wiley, usually retails for $18 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on November 30, so act fast.



