Foxit PDF Reader 2023.3 and Foxit PDF Editor 2023.3 embrace AI with new chatbot integrations

Foxit Software has unveiled major new features in its flagship PDF products with the release of Foxit PDF Reader 2023.3.23028 and Foxit PDF Editor 2023.3.23028.

Both tools -- available for Windows and Mac -- sport enhanced integration with ChatGPT with additional new features including translation, Q&A and content explanations. They also unveil the Foxit AI Chatbot, designed to answer users' questions about using the program.

The 2023.3 release opens with "enhanced" integration with ChatGPT in the form of four new features, plus the addition of extra options to existing features.

The new features include content translation -- up to 2,000 characters can be translated with each prompt, with a limit of 50 free prompts per day. The same 50-prompt restriction applies to the Document Q&A feature, where users can "have a conversation with and answer user questions based on PDF content".

There’s also a Content Explanation feature for selected text, plus spelling and grammar correction tools powered by ChatGPT technology. Users also gain the ability to specify a writing tone such as professional or formal when rewriting content.

Note, AI-powered features require a free Foxit cloud account to function.

A related feature sees the unveiling of a Foxit AI Chatbot, which works within Foxit PDF Reader and Foxit PDF Editor to provide users with an alternative means of finding out how various program features work.

Callout comments can now be freely rotated to fit more easily on the page.

Foxit PDF Reader also gains several improvements to its reviewing and commenting tools, with added support for making and replying to comments on PDFs shared from Foxit PDF Editor in real time. In addition, users can now freely rotate Typewriter, Textbox and Callout comment boxes.

In addition, Foxit PDF Editor 2023.3 offers seamless file management with its cloud subscription package. Cloud Documents allows users to upload or save files directly to their cloud storage, which can then be accessed by both desktop and mobile apps.

In addition, cloud storage offers users the opportunity to collaborate in real time on documents, which can easily be shared via a link or email. Users can then make or reply to comments, plus take part in a real-time document review.

Both tools also include several other improvements, some platform-specific, as well as addressing both security and stability issues. Find out more from their respective release notes: Foxit PDF Reader and Foxit PDF Editor.

You can get Foxit PDF Reader 2023.3 now for Windows and macOS.

Foxit PDF Editor 2023.3 can also be downloaded as a 14-day trial for both PC and Mac. The full version is available for a one-time purchase at $179.99 for the Standard edition and $209.99 for the Pro version (Windows only). A subscription-based PDF Editor Suite for Individuals version costs $12.83/mo or $109.99/yr.