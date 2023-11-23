v-color announces overclocking DDR5 R-DIMMs for AMD TRX50 motherboards

v-color Technology has announced its newest DDR5 R-DIMMs, designed to be compatible with AMD TRX50 motherboards. These new memory products are aimed at users of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 series processors, offering enhanced memory performance.

These DDR5 memory modules from v-color are available in various capacities, from 64GB (16GBx4) to 128GB (32GBx4), with the highest available speed reaching 7200MHz. This range is tailored to meet the demands of various high-performance computing applications.

The RAM modules are equipped to support overclocking, facilitated by AMD EXPO Ready Technology. This feature caters to a broad range of users, including those who require stable high-speed memory without overclocking, as well as those who actively engage in overclocking for more demanding computing tasks. The target user base includes content creators, 3D modelers, and AI programming professionals.

These v-color DDR5 memory modules are specifically designed for compatibility with AMD TRX50 Motherboards, ensuring smooth performance and integration. Compatible motherboards include models like ASUS Pro WS TRX50-SAGE WIFI, Gigabyte TRX50 AERO D, and Asrock TRX50 WS.

The release of the v-color DDR5 R-DIMMs, which are compatible with AMD TRX50 Motherboards, is set for the end of November. The RAM will initially be available through the v-color official website, with subsequent availability through various global distribution partners.

