Information overload puts cybersecurity at risk

No Comments
stressed overwork pressure

Over half of today's office workers are ignoring important cybersecurity alerts and warnings due to information overload from digital communication.

New research from CybSafe, based on a survey of 1,000 office workers, shows 54 percent have ignore warnings, while 47 per cent admitted to feeling the information overload is having an impact on their ability to identify threats such as suspicious emails.

In addition 72 percent say they feel at least occasionally overwhelmed with the amount of information and communications they get at work. 41 percent feel that information overload is impacting their ability to retain and apply knowledge gained from cybersecurity training sessions.

The top barriers to cybersecurity training are named as time constraints (42 percent), interest and motivation (30 percent), complexity of training materials (15 percent) and no direct relevance to daily roles (10 percent).

Oz Alahse, CEO of CybSafe, says:

As time goes on, organizations understand the question 'do our people have access to cybersecurity information?' is the wrong one. Instead, many are now asking, 'How do we give cybersecurity support in a way that will engage workers and lead to genuine behavioral change?'

We must empathize with the workforce of today. Employees are caught in an erratic stream of emails with varying levels of importance and instant messages on multiple platforms, not to mention social media -- it isn't surprising cybersecurity information is getting lost along the way. Importantly, however, this inconsistency isn't merely inconvenient or irritating -- it's actively undermining the goal of informed cybersecurity behavior. This is the issue we now need to tackle as security professionals.

As a result, CISOs need to consider not only the material their people are consuming but on what platform it is being delivered to them and in what way.

The research also finds 77 per cent of people expect their digital experiences to be as frictionless and personalized as consumer experiences. This suggests leaders need to do more if they want to see better cybersecurity engagement within their workforce.

The full report is available from the CybSafe site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Information overload puts cybersecurity at risk

From castles to cities -- a modern approach to authorization [Q&A]

OpenMandriva Lx 5.0 Linux distro is here with new features and security updates

TUXEDO goes all-AMD with Sirius 16 Linux gaming laptop

TEAMGROUP T-FORCE SIREN GD120S is an AIO liquid cooler for PCIe 2280 SSDs

Play Windows PC games on your Android phone for free using Winlator 3

Undertaking a data diet this Black Friday

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

36 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.