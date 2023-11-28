Microsoft goes back to Windows XP for this holiday season's ugly sweater -- here's how you can get one

Every holiday season, Microsoft brings out an "ugly sweater" and this time it’s going way, way back with a special XP-themed Bliss design.

This sweater, which features the iconic Bliss backdrop from Windows XP, (originally a photo of a pretty blue sky and rolling green hills taken in Sonoma County, California) has been created in part to support The Nature Conservancy.

If you’re interested in getting one of these Bliss-themed sweaters (view the photo gallery below to see it in all its glory), Microsoft explains what you need to do:

Starting today, the #WindowsUglySweater featuring Bliss sweater will be available in limited quantities. To kick off this year’s Windows Ugly Sweater campaign, Windows will be hosting a Sweaterathon event on Instagram and TikTok on Nov. 28 from 9-10 a.m. PT (Pacific Time). The event revealing this year’s design will be set on a hand-crafted Bliss backdrop. The Sweaterathon will feature engaging edu-tainment, including Windows-specific trivia, a trip down memory lane, and opportunities to purchase the Windows Ugly Sweater.

The sweaters are priced at $69.99 and are sure to go fast, so if you’re interested in owning one, you'll need to act quickly.