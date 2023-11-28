Microsoft goes back to Windows XP for this holiday season's ugly sweater -- here's how you can get one

No Comments

Every holiday season, Microsoft brings out an "ugly sweater" and this time it’s going way, way back with a special XP-themed Bliss design.

This sweater, which features the iconic Bliss backdrop from Windows XP, (originally a photo of a pretty blue sky and rolling green hills taken in Sonoma County, California) has been created in part to support The Nature Conservancy.

If you’re interested in getting one of these Bliss-themed sweaters (view the photo gallery below to see it in all its glory), Microsoft explains what you need to do:

Starting today, the #WindowsUglySweater featuring Bliss sweater will be available in limited quantities.  To kick off this year’s Windows Ugly Sweater campaign, Windows will be hosting a Sweaterathon event on Instagram and TikTok on Nov. 28 from 9-10 a.m. PT (Pacific Time).

The event revealing this year’s design will be set on a hand-crafted Bliss backdrop. The Sweaterathon will feature engaging edu-tainment, including Windows-specific trivia, a trip down memory lane, and opportunities to purchase the Windows Ugly Sweater.

The sweaters are priced at $69.99 and are sure to go fast, so if you’re interested in owning one, you'll need to act quickly.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Download Microsoft's new Windows XP Bliss wallpapers for mobile, desktop, or Teams

Microsoft goes back to Windows XP for this holiday season's ugly sweater -- here's how you can get one

The bridge to the future

We tried Brave's AI chatbot Leo: It talks a lot about privacy, but is it truly private?

IT leaders worry about security despite being prepared

Almost half of developers think ML projects take up too much time

Generative AI sparks excitement and uncertainty

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 3.1.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

36 Comments

Microsoft confirms Copilot is coming to Windows 10 in a major update

12 Comments

Microsoft releases KB5032190 update bringing an abundance of new features to all Windows 11 users

9 Comments

YouTube toughens its stance on blocking ad blockers

9 Comments

LG 2023 SMART Monitors run webOS 23 and are available now

8 Comments

Microsoft will give Europeans the option to remove Edge and Bing from Windows

7 Comments

Microsoft is killing off three Windows services because of security concerns

6 Comments

How to download the Windows 11 23H2 ISO

5 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.