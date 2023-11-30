TP-Link launches Deco BE63 BE10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System

TP-Link has launched the Deco BE63 BE10000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Mesh System, and it looks friggin’ incredible! Designed for homes packed with many devices, the Deco BE63 offers tri-band speeds up to 10Gbps, ensuring seamless internet coverage across spaces as large as 7,600 square feet. This versatility makes it suitable for different housing types, from apartments to large multi-level homes.

The Deco BE10000 stands out in the Wi-Fi 7 mesh system market, providing gigabit speeds of up to 5.2Gbps on the 6GHz band, 4.3Gbps on 5GHz, and 574Mbps on 2.4GHz. These speeds are delivered across 8 simultaneous streams. Its performance is significantly enhanced by features such as Multi-Link Operation, a broad 320MHz band, and advanced 4K QAM technology, making it 3.6 times faster than Wi-Fi 6/6E routers. The new 6GHz band offers ample bandwidth with minimal congestion and interference, ensuring a smooth and reliable connected experience.

The Deco BE63 enhances speed, latency, reliability, and coverage through robust backhaul options, including wired, wireless, or a combination of both. Users can utilize the 6GHz band as a dedicated backhaul, further boosting performance across all connected devices. Each unit in the system comes equipped with four 2.5-gig WAN/LAN ports and a USB 3.0 port, making it ideal for servers and gaming setups.

Available in 3-pack, 2-pack, or single unit configurations, the Deco BE63 allows customization to meet specific network and home requirements. The TP-Link Deco app simplifies the setup process and provides easy management of network settings. TP-Link’s HomeShield offers built-in network security, featuring robust parental controls, Quality of Service (QoS) settings, and other essential network protection features.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Deco BE63 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system is priced at $799.99 for a 3-pack, $549.99 for a 2-pack, and $299.99 for a single unit. All three configurations are available for purchase from Amazon by clicking the above links.

