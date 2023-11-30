Turtle Beach launches Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller with Charge Dock for Xbox and PC

Turtle Beach has expanded its product range with the introduction of the “Designed for Xbox” Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra Wireless Smart Game Controller. This new offering, compatible with both Xbox and PC, aims to provide gamers with a variety of features and customization options.

One of the key aspects of the Stealth Ultra is its wireless connectivity. Using Turtle Beach's low-latency technology, the controller connects to Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, Smart TVs, and Android mobile devices via Bluetooth. The controller is also equipped with tactile microswitches, which are claimed to offer faster response times and a longer lifespan compared to standard controller buttons. Additionally, the AntiDrift thumbsticks are designed to reduce controller drift and improve control accuracy.

A notable feature of the Stealth Ultra is its full-color Connected Command Display. This display allows users to adjust settings such as RGB lighting, audio, thumbstick sensitivity, and button mapping directly from the controller. It also supports phone notifications, enabling users to stay informed without interrupting their gameplay.

The Stealth Ultra is designed with a focus on comfort and durability, featuring a soft-touch finish and an ergonomic design with micro-cooling channels. The thumbsticks use Hall Effect sensors for improved accuracy, and the controller includes additional thumbstick caps for customization. Trigger stops are adjustable, catering to different game genres, and the controller features four mappable quick-action buttons.

The controller comes with a low-profile charging dock, which doubles as a storage solution and a fast charger. The dock offers various power modes, including an Eco Mode to extend battery life. The Stealth Ultra is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Turtle Beach has also incorporated features to enhance the audio experience for wired headsets connected via the 3.5mm jack, including audio presets and focus modes. Additionally, the controller includes dual-rumble motors for vibration feedback, adjustable through the Connected Command Display.

Available for pre-order here for $199.99 MSRP, the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is set to be released on December 15, 2023. It also includes a hardshell travel case for portability.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.