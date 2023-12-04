Grand Theft Auto VI will arrive in 2025 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Rockstar Games, the publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, has finally announced the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI with an official trailer. Slated for a 2025 debut, this latest installment will grace both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S game consoles.

Sam Houser, the Founder of Rockstar Games, expressed his excitement about the upcoming game by saying, “Grand Theft Auto VI continues our efforts to push the limits of what’s possible in highly immersive, story-driven open-world experiences. We’re thrilled to be able to share this new vision with players everywhere.”

The new setting for Grand Theft Auto VI is the state of Leonida, which includes the streets of Vice City and territories beyond. Promising to be the most expansive and immersive iteration in the Grand Theft Auto series, fans can catch a glimpse of what's in store by watching the first trailer below.

2023 marks a significant milestone for Rockstar Games as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Since releasing the open-world Grand Theft Auto III in 2001, Rockstar Games has consistently excited the gaming community with each entry in the series.

From Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to the groundbreaking Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, and the critically acclaimed Grand Theft Auto IV, the franchise has become a cornerstone of modern entertainment. Grand Theft Auto V, the latest release, boasts over 190 million units sold to date. That’s impressive.

As of now, Grand Theft Auto VI has not been rated. For more information about the game, interested gamers can visit Rockstar Games' official website. The gaming community will now pray it doesn’t get delayed beyond the planned 2025 release!