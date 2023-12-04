Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a cute and affordable ChromeOS computer

Today, Lenovo announces its new Chromebox Micro. This is a new type of Chromebox: a svelte and affordable computer running ChromeOS. The first micro form factor Chromebox by Lenovo, the device is built for 24/7 digital display deployments in high-traffic facilities.

This ChromeOS computer, designed without fans or vents and resistant to dust, accommodates dual 4K resolution displays and boasts a size small enough to fit snugly in limited spaces, even more compact than many smartphones. It comes equipped with various connectivity options, including USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI ports, along with screw holes for simple installation.

Lenovo has partnered with Instorescreen to introduce inFLEX displays in 15.6-inch and 21.5-inch sizes, exclusively crafted for the Lenovo Chromebox Micro. These inFLEX displays, boasting high resolution, are designed with a special rear cavity that perfectly fits the Lenovo Chromebox Micro, allowing easy access to all its ports and creating a sleek, unified look. The design promotes efficient cable management, as the Lenovo Chromebox Micro connects to the inFLEX displays using just a single USB-C cable, which handles video, power, and data transmission.

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro, built for large-scale deployment, offers straightforward remote management. Its integration with the ChromeOS Kiosk and Digital Signage Upgrade allows for easy setup and control of multiple kiosk units. Additionally, the ChromeOS zero-touch enrollment feature streamlines the rollout of devices that are pre-configured, enhancing the deployment process. This device's compact and robust build, combined with ChromeOS's user-friendly and secure platform, results in significant reductions in total ownership costs for the Lenovo Chromebox Micro.

“The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a marvel of technological design and innovation, it is the powerhouse behind an extensive array of digital solutions tailored for a diverse range of industries and environments,” explains Marc Godin, Vice President and General Manager of Commercial Smart Devices Solutions Group, Lenovo. “The device can help transform any business by offering unparalleled visual experiences in a small but powerful solution that’s easy to deploy.”

Bryan Lee, VP of ChromeOS and Education at Google, adds, “The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is the most compact, affordable Chromebox yet, purpose-built from the inside out for kiosk, digital signage, and shared workstations. It was designed at the core to be a pocket-sized, plug-and-play solution that is not only quick to deploy and easy to manage, but also flexible enough to power incredible experiences across a broad range of use cases.”

Lenovo shares specifications below.

CPU Intel Jasper Lake2c N4500, 8+32, fanless OS ChromeOS Memory / Storage 8GB / 32GB eMMC Dimensions 163x79x19.7mm Weight 450g I/O 2x USB Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 1x RJ45, 1x Audio Jack, 1x Power Button, 1x LED Indicator, 1x K-Lock

The Lenovo Chromebox Micro will be available in select markets worldwide from the first quarter of 2024, starting at just $219. Keep in mind, while the focus of the little ChromeOS computer is digital signage, it can be used for all sorts of applications -- you are only limited by your imagination (and its fairly meager specs).